Brokerages Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,713. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

