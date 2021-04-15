Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) PT at $9.83

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

