Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $8,043,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 261,533 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

