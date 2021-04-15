Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.