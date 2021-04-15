Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.85. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

