Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

AEP stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

