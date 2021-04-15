Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $77.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $542.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $866.58 million, with estimates ranging from $774.66 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 778,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

