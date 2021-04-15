Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $237.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.04 million and the highest is $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $934.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $32.83. 2,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

