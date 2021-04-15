Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

