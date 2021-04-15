Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.19. 16,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

