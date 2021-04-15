Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.40 Million

Analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $473.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $476.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $643.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,991. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

