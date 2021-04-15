Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Clarus posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Clarus by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

