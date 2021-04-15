Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Apple posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Apple stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 28.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

