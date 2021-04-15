Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

