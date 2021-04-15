Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.43

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 1691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

