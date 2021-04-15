British American Tobacco’s (BTI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

