Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 657,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.