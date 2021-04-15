Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,018 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 951.79 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.