Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.32 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

