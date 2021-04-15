Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 409,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6,865.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

