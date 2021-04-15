Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,472 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. HP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $33.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

