BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 22.55 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.23. The stock has a market cap of £25.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
