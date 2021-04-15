BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 22.55 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.23. The stock has a market cap of £25.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

