Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $53.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $749,730. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.