Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the highest is $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,616.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $781,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 260.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 306,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

