Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

