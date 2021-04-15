Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $2,800.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,454.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,350.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,087.35. Booking has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,482.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

