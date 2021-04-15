Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

BONXF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.