Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.77% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

