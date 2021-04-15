BNP Paribas Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.