BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) a C$6.50 Price Target

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) received a C$6.50 price objective from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.26. 53,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,586. The company has a market cap of C$702.41 million and a P/E ratio of -85.20. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,659,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,517,085. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $91,088 in the last ninety days.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

