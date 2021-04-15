B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

