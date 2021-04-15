Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

