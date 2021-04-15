Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 2,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,162,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

