Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.36. 69,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,233,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

