Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $4.22 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Blocknet has a market cap of $32.08 million and $46,244.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00006758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00027083 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00024544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,609,985 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

