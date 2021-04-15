Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.45 million and $6,884.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

