BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Hits $28.88 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $28.88 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,123 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

