Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000.

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 60,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,192. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

