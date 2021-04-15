BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stake Reduced by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

