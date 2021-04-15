BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MHN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 26,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,590. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
