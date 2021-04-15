BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 26,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,590. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.