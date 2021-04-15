Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKLF shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

BLKLF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 2,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

