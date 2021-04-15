BitSend Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $172,789.90 and $74.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00481281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024586 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.19 or 0.03392799 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,607,900 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.