Bitcoin Rhodium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.