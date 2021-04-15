Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops One Day Volume of $612,936.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.15 or 0.00130788 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $36.97 million and $612,936.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

