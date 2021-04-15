Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

TSE:BIR opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

