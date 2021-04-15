BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Update

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSRC stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199,876. BioSolar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

