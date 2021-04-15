Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

