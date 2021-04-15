Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

