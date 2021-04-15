BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

