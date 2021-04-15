BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.